Garmyan to impose a 72 hours curfew

2020/06/24 | 01:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Covid-19 operations room in Garmyan administration announced in a statement, on Tuesday, that a total curfew will be implemented for 72 hours starting from Wednesday, to contain the “dangerous situation” due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The statement indicated that the Health Directorate demanded declaring a 72-hours curfew due to the spread of the virus all around Garmyan and urged the citizens not to leave their houses except for urgencies.

The statement also indicated that the room will provide the farmers facilities, during the mentioned period, so that they can go to their workplaces.

The room also decided, to transfer all asymptomatic patients from Qala hospital to Kalar private hospital and prepare the internal departments of Garmyan University, to host Covid-19 patients.