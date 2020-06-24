Turkish drone strike kills 3 women in north Syria's Kurdish city of Kobani


2020/06/24 | 03:08 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Three women reportedly killed in a Turkish drone strike that targeted a civilian residence in the northern Syrian city of Kobani.

(Photo: Social Media)

