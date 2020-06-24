A Turkish soldier killed in a shooting on the borders with Iran

2020/06/24 | 12:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A Turkish soldier was killed and two others were wounded, in the southeast of the country, in a shooting that came from the Iranian side of the border, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.

The ministry indicated that the soldiers were on a reconnaissance mission, in the border town of Yuxikova in Hakkâri province, in southeastern Turkey.

Turkey has been fighting PKK militants on its borders with Syria and Iraq for decades.