A Turkish soldier killed in a shooting on the borders with Iran


A Turkish soldier killed in a shooting on the borders with Iran
2020/06/24 | 12:48 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A Turkish soldier was killed and two others were wounded, in the southeast of the country, in a shooting that came from the Iranian side of the border, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.

The ministry indicated that the soldiers were on a reconnaissance mission, in the border town of Yuxikova in Hakkâri province, in southeastern Turkey.

Turkey has been fighting PKK militants on its borders with Syria and Iraq for decades.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links