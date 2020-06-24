COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 137 new cases in 3 governorates today

2020/06/24 | 13:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Medical sources reported, on Wednesday, that 17 fatalities and 137 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in three governorates.

The source told Shafaq News agency, that Dhi Qar governorate registered 16 fatalities and 135 new cases of the pandemic, while in Kirkuk, one fatality and a single case were registered.



Also, two cases were recorded in Karbala.

Iraq reported 84 fatalities, 1862 new cases and 968 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 34502, while the total number of recoveries became 15753.



The total number of Inpatients is 17498, including 283 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 1251.