Rouhani: Tehran is open to dialogue if US apologizes

2020/06/24 | 13:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, said today, Wednesday, that his country would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologizes for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement and offers a compensation to Tehran.

"We are open to talks with the United States if Washington fulfills its obligations under the nuclear agreement, apologizes and compensates Iran, for its withdrawal from the 2015 agreement", Rouhani added in a televised speech.

"We know that the calls for dialogue with Tehran are nothing but words and lies", Rouhani said.