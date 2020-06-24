US: signing an agreement with Iraq is conditional

2020/06/24 | 15:28 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A close source to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, revealed on Wednesday the date of the latter's visit to the United States

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that, "the prime minister will pay a visit to the United States of America, in July 24".

During the visit, Al-Kadhimi will meet US President Donald Trump and other officials in the American administration, for the purpose of completing the strategic dialogue between Baghdad and Washington.

The source indicated that, "the American administration has informed Iraq that it will not sign any new agreement with Baghdad, unless Donald Trump wins in the upcoming presidential elections".

Baghdad and Washington held the first round of "strategic dialogue" on June 11, and agreed to reduce the presence of US forces in Iraq.

It is expected that the dialogue will address the fate of the strategic framework agreement signed by the two countries in 2008, which paved the way for the exit of American forces from Iraq by the end of 2011, after eight years of occupation, as well as the nature of relations between the two countries at various levels.