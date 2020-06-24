241 recoveries in Dhi Qar.. and a total curfew in Nineveh

2020/06/24 | 16:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Dhi Qar Governorate registered, on Wednesday, the highest rate of Covid-19 recoveries, while Nineveh Governorate decided to implement a total curfew for 3 days.

The Governor of Dhi Qar, Nazim Al-Waeli, told Shafaq News agency that, "Dhi Qar Governorate registered today 241 recoveries and 136 infections", adding that, "the situation is under control".

For his part, the Director General of Dhi Qar Health department, Abdul Hussain Al Jabri, indicated in an interview with Shafaq News agency that, "the Ministry did not provide any support to the department", noting that, "Dhi Qar Health Department is facing the virus with self-support".

In a related context, Nineveh governor Najm Al-Jubouri, directed that a 3-days curfew will be implemented starting Thursday, according to the instructions of the Central Crisis Cell.

Al-Jubouri called the citizens, according to a statement issued by the crisis cell,"to adhere to the preventive measures, and not to leave their homes except for urgencies".