Al-Sulaymaniyah to ban vehicles movement

2020/06/24 | 17:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Supreme Committee of counter-Covid-19 operations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, announced, on Wednesday, a ban on the movement of vehicles starting from tomorrow and until a further notice, while allowing pedestrian movement for those who adhere to the preventive measures.

The committee, in a statement received by Shafaq news agency, confirmed, "the implementation of all decisions issued at the meeting and circulated in the resolution No.



125, issued by the governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah to all Administrative and relevant departments".

The committee pointed that the payment of salaries will begin in the upcoming days, as all departments, including treasury and banks will work in accordance to the instructions issued by public health authorities.