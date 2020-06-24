Iraq: 2 billion dollars from oil revenues for May

2020/06/24 | 18:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil, announced, the total oil exports and revenues accrued for May.

According to the final statistics issued by the state organization for marketing of oil (SOMO), the exports of crude oil reached 99585283 barrels, with revenues amounting to two billion and 136 million and 83 thousand dollars.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Oil, Assem Jihad, said in a statement today that the total exported quantity of crude oil, extracted from oil fields in central and southern Iraq last month, amounted to 9639852 barrels, with revenues amounting to two billion and 60 million and 23 thousand dollars, while the exported quantities from Kirkuk oil through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 3545431 barrels, with revenues amounting to (76) million and (59) thousand and (290) dollars.

Jihad explained that the average price per barrel was 21.45 dollars.

Accordingly, Jihad pointed that 32 multinational corporations were involved in the process of loading crude oil from several ports inside and outside Iraq.