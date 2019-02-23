Suicide bombers attack Iraqi village; security forces and residents respond

2019/02/23 | 10:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of armed militants carried out a fierce attack on a village north of Tikrit, prompting security forces and local residents to clash with suicide bombers, a security source said on Saturday.
The attack took place late Friday night in the village of Namel, south of the town of Shirqat, located 100 km north of Tikrit and 80 km south of Mosul, a local security source told Kurdistan 24 on condition of anonymity.
Multiple villages surrounding Shirqat have witnessed similar incidents in recent months.
“It is the most violent attack so far on the village,” the source said, adding that police, Hashd al-Shaabi militia members, and residents all participated in repelling the attack that was carried out by Islamic State militants, mostly suicide bombers.
The Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement that the attackers were wearing “explosive belts” and were targeting civilians in the village before the police, militias, and residents responded together and in force.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Although Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in December 2017, the extremist group continues to launch regular attacks, including bombings, kidnappings, and ambushes, against security forces and civilians, both in areas liberated from its rule as well as in major cities it never had control of, such as Baghdad and Kirkuk.
Editing by John J. Catherine
The attack took place late Friday night in the village of Namel, south of the town of Shirqat, located 100 km north of Tikrit and 80 km south of Mosul, a local security source told Kurdistan 24 on condition of anonymity.
Multiple villages surrounding Shirqat have witnessed similar incidents in recent months.
“It is the most violent attack so far on the village,” the source said, adding that police, Hashd al-Shaabi militia members, and residents all participated in repelling the attack that was carried out by Islamic State militants, mostly suicide bombers.
The Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement that the attackers were wearing “explosive belts” and were targeting civilians in the village before the police, militias, and residents responded together and in force.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Although Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in December 2017, the extremist group continues to launch regular attacks, including bombings, kidnappings, and ambushes, against security forces and civilians, both in areas liberated from its rule as well as in major cities it never had control of, such as Baghdad and Kirkuk.
Editing by John J. Catherine