The Iraqi government to protect the salaries of retirees and low-income workers


The Iraqi government to protect the salaries of retirees and low-income workers
2020/06/24 | 20:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ali Abdel Amir Allawi pledged today, Wednesday, to protect the salaries and pensions of retirees and limited-income workers.

 

Allawi said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that, "The salaries of retirees and limited-income workers are a "red line".

Their salaries cannot be compromised".

"As for the large segment of poor and low-income people who work outside the public sector, the current government is working to create a good environment that encourages self-employment, investment and the private sector of traders", Allawi added, "these will be the real safety net for poor citizens.

It is possible to raise their economic status".

 

Al-Kadhimi’s government is suffering from a financial and economic crisis, as a result to the unprecedented drop in oil prices, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

The Iraqi parliament approved, on Wednesday, the law draft that allows the government to resort to internal and external borrowing to cover the country's fiscal deficit.

 

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links