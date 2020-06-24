The Iraqi government to protect the salaries of retirees and low-income workers

2020/06/24 | 20:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ali Abdel Amir Allawi pledged today, Wednesday, to protect the salaries and pensions of retirees and limited-income workers.

Allawi said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that, "The salaries of retirees and limited-income workers are a "red line".



Their salaries cannot be compromised".

"As for the large segment of poor and low-income people who work outside the public sector, the current government is working to create a good environment that encourages self-employment, investment and the private sector of traders", Allawi added, "these will be the real safety net for poor citizens.



It is possible to raise their economic status".

Al-Kadhimi’s government is suffering from a financial and economic crisis, as a result to the unprecedented drop in oil prices, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Iraqi parliament approved, on Wednesday, the law draft that allows the government to resort to internal and external borrowing to cover the country's fiscal deficit.