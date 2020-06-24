Duhok: Turkish bombardment causes

2020/06/24 | 20:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official reported, on Wednesday, that fires had broken out in forests and farms, as a result of Turkish aerial and ground bombardment, targeting Duhok governorate in Kurdistan Region.

Director of Darkar district, Zirvan Moussa, told Shafaq News agency that Turkish air forces and artillery had bombed new targets in villages around the district.

Moussa explained that this time, the shelling targeted shakuli mountain, igniting huge fires in forests and farms in the area, indicating that firefighters were unable to reach the site of the fire because of the constant bombing.