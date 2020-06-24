Memphis Black Filmmaker Elmore notes Failed NBC Drama

2020/06/24 | 22:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- While the City of Memphis spent 5 million dollars to support Bluff City Law and Black shows have proven to win ratings wars White racism Memphis would never support a Black film or Black Film Makers

The Anthony "Amp" Elmore 1988 Film was Distributed Nationally and Internationally Via Xeon Pictures Titled "Iron Thunder." Due to Memphis Racism Elmore is not Known in Memphis as a Filmmaker.

Memphis Mayor W.W.



Herenton practiced Black on Black Racism.



The Griffin-Strong report shows that out of over 2,800 businesses listed to do business with Memphis only 6 were Black.



This is Black on Black Racism

Black Memphis Filmmaker Anthony Amp Elmore calls Failed NBC Series "Bluff City Law" a Memphis continuation of White Supremacy and Racism

There comes a time when silence is betrayal." "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.



we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends”— Dr.



Martin Luther King Jr.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One would have to look at the racism and white supremacist culture and history of Memphis, Tennessee to understand how and why the failed NBC docudrama Bluff City Law was a continuation of Memphis White Supremacy and Racism.



The Irony of Bluff City Law was that while it was a show that promoted “Social justice and human rights advocacy” the City of Memphis practice and promotes “White Supremacy and Racism.” Anthony “Amp” Elmore is not only a Memphis born 5 time World Karate/Kickboxing Champion, Elmore is Tennessee’s 1st 35mm Independent Theatrical Filmmaker who is fighting Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism.



The Wall Street Journal once described Memphis as a “Backwards City with a Plantation Mentality.” Elmore brings up Memphis “Black on Black Racism” whereas Elmore notes that Memphis Black elected Leaders fought to give Whites 5 Million dollars for Bluff City Law whereas the Memphis Convention and Tourist Bureau and the Shelby County film and tape Commission supports a culture of social and economic in-equality for African Americans.Elmore explains that Memphis African/Americans greatest assets are grounded in our Black Culture, History and pride.



Elmore proudly notes: "our Black Neighborhood Orange Mound" in Memphis is the first neighborhood in America built for Blacks by Blacks.



Just as we have the African/American Museum on the mall of Washington we can transform the "Old Melrose High School" into a Memphis Black African/American museum.



Black Tourism is a way to transform our glorious African/American historic community of "Orange Mound" into a beacon of hope.Elmore notes "Memphis Tourism racism and failure.



We transformed our "Orange Mound Home" to the 1st All African Home in America that was an inspirational museum and cultural center.



We invited "Kevin Kane" and asked for "Black Tourism." While Kevin Kane of Memphis tourism gave $350,000 to Bluff City Law to promote White tourism it is racism not to consider Black Tourism.Elmore in honor of Memphis 200th year Bicentennial celebration in 2019 Elmore decided to be the 1st to produce a film that chronicles 200 years of Black Memphis History.



Elmore produced the film to provide much needed Black pride and education in Memphis.



Elmore explains that silence regarding the extrication of Black Memphis history is betrayal.



ASALA or Association of the Study of African/American Life and History” Founded in 1915 by the Father of Black History Month Dr.



Carter G.



Woodson.



Elmore notes that the 1st authorized soldiers to fight in Civil war came from Memphis, Tennessee.



Elmore complained that Memphis does not have a marker that acknowledges "Fork Pickering" where Black soldiers were station.



Elmore uploaded the video: Black Memphis Scholars Complicit in White Supremacy and Racism.While the world just learned of the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 it is not told that in 1892 over 8000 Blacks departed Memphis via wagon train due to White Supremacy and injustice.



They set up towns in Oklahoma including Tulsa.



Elmore explains the world should learn about America’s 1st race massacre called the “Memphis Massacre of 1866.



The injustice was so horrific that it lead to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.Elmore notes how “Bluff City Law” is the Ultimate case of “White Supremacy and Racism.” Elmore presented to the City of Memphis its first historical documentary film outlining the untold Black Memphis history whereas this Black Educational documentary movie is not acknowledged by the City of Memphis whereas Black Elected officials, News Media and White Elected official and the White powers to be reveled at the opportunity to rub shoulders with Hollywood elites paying 5 million dollars of tax payer dollars for the opportunity.Elmore was 1st to bring E.S.P.N.



to Memphis in 1981 introducing a New Sport called at the time “Kickboxing Karate.” Elmore met with then Memphis Mayor J.



Wyeth Chandler to seek Memphis support.



Elmore presented a problem for Memphis, while Memphis liked the idea of E.S.P.N.



racist Memphis did not like the idea of a Black man carrying the banner of Memphis.



Elmore in 1982 brought E.S.P.N.



to Memphis where he fought and won the PKA World Heavyweight without the City Support of traditional Memphis companies.The Memphis Convention and Tourist bureau touts how national exposure brings opportunity to Memphis.



Elmore met with Memphis City Mayor Richard Hackett regarding an opportunity to bring NBC Sports World to Memphis.



Mayor Hackett was embarrassed to tell Elmore that the city of Memphis was not interested in supporting him.



Elmore understand that Memphis racism makes is difficult for Blacks to get a breakthrough.



In 1983 the Memphis magazine listed Elmore as one of the 100 most influential Memphians.



While Elmore could not get local Memphis White business support Coors Beer signed Elmore as the 1st Black celebrity in the company's history.



Elmore met with Black Entertainment President Bob Johnson who sent his Vice President to Memphis whereas Black Entertainment Television televised Elmore's title bout.



World boxing Champion Sugar Ray Leonard, a Grammy Award nominee and other Black celebrities came to Memphis to support Elmore.

.





Elmore in 1986 was influenced by Filmmaker Spike Lee who created a Black Film titled “She’s Gotta Have it.” Elmore read Spike Lee’s book “Inside Guerrilla Filmmaking.



In 1987 Elmore set out and made a feature film about how he became a World Kickboxing champion in his 1988 released film titled “The Contemporary Gladiator.” This Memphis made film is historic and 1st and only film in America featuring real Black karate practitioners.



Released Nationally by Xeon Pictures via the title "Iron Thunder." Reel Black Television re-posted the film in May of 2020.



At the time of this posting the film has over 22.000 Views and new excitement.Currently Elmore is in "pre-production" of a new "Orange Mound film" titled "Rock and Roll A Black Legacy." Memphis Film and Tape commission racially objected to doing a news conference supporting this Black Film.



Elmore asked the White Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Black Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris for Black Fairness.Anthony ElmoreElmore Carpets+1 901-503-3328email us hereVisit us on social media:Facebook

Anthony "Amp" Elmore's 1988 Film Contemporary Gladiator was Re-edited and Re-leased via Xeon Picture as "Iron Thunder." This film is being created for Animation

