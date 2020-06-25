COVID-19: KRG reports 216 new cases, gives local gov’ts authority to institute curfew, lockdown


COVID-19: KRG reports 216 new cases, gives local gov’ts authority to institute curfew, lockdown
2020/06/25 | 08:44 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A healthcare facility in Sulaimani dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links