Covid-19: Dhi Qar hits a new peak

2020/06/25 | 12:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A source in Dhi Qar Province, said on Thursday that 11 fatalities and 262 new cases of Covid-19 were registered.

Director of the Office of the Director-General of Najaf’s Health Department, was also diagnosed with Covid-19, according to a medical source.

Yesterday, the ministry of health registered 79 fatalities and 2200 new cases.



Those numbers are the highest since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 36702, while the total number of recoveries became 16814.



The death toll is 1330.