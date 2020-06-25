Erbil to implement a partial curfew

2020/06/25 | 13:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The governor of Erbil, Firsat Sofi, announced, on Thursday, that a partial curfew is now implemented, as a part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

Sofi said in a press conference that, “Today we held a meeting to discuss and evaluate the health situation in Erbil, and adopted a set of decisions that we will announce in the upcoming hours, including imposing a partial curfew, taking into consideration the health and living conditions of the citizens".

"We promise all the farmers that the issue of marketing will go smoothly and without problems, and that the mechanism of handing wheat to the silo will take place during the day without the owners of the vehicles having to wait at night", Sofi said.