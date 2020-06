2020/06/25 | 14:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Turkish seismological observatories announced, on Thursday, that an earthquake measuring 5.4 on Richter scale stroke Van province (eastern Turkey), near the Iranian border.

The governor of Van said that no casualties were registered so far in the epicenter of the earthquake in Özalp, noting that the rescue teams are pursuing the search work.