Covid-19: 10 fatalities in the past few hours in Al-Sulaimaniyah

2020/06/25 | 14:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate announced, on Thursday, that 10 fatalities in Covid-19 have been registered in the past few hours.

"The fatality rate will increase rapidly, if we don't adhere to the preventive measures", Abdallah Sinkawi, deputy director of the health directorate in the province, posted on Facebook.

So far, 121 fatalities have been registered in Al-Sulaymaniyah since the beginning of the outbreak in Kurdistan.