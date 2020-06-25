Covid-19: WHO warns Iraq from Iranian and European scenarios

2020/06/25 | 15:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The World Health Organization (WHO), on Thursday, warned Iraq from a fate the similar to Iran, European countries due the citizens' non-adherence to the preventive measure issued to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The representative of the organization in Baghdad, Adham Ismail, told Shafaq News agency that the high infection rates among Iraqis raises, "fear that the situation will resemble the situation in Iran and several European countries, such as Italy and Spain; where hospitals ran out of beds".

He added, "The government must prevent gatherings and tighten security measures.



Citizens must also adhere to the preventive measures to avoid the rise in infection rates".

WHO representative said, "We believe that the Iraqi citizen is able to comply to the prevention and achieve victory over the virus".

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered 2,200 new confirmed cases, 1061 recovery and 79 fatalities; the highest death toll since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

So far, 36,702 Iraqi citizen have been diagnosed with Covid-19.



While, 16,814 patients has achieved recovery, 1330 passed away from the complications of the virus.