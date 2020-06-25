Erbil’s Operations Room reveals details of partial curfew, suspension of government institution


Erbil’s Operations Room reveals details of partial curfew, suspension of government institution
2020/06/25 | 16:10 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Hemin Qadir, Erbil aOperations Room Spokesman, and Deputy Governor of Erbil, June 25, 2020.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links