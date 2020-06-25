Iraq signs an agreement with Siemens

2020/06/25 | 16:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity signed, on Thursday, an agreement with German energy company “Siemens” to rebuild Al-Hamadiyah transfer station (750 megawatt) in Al-Anbar governorate as part of the loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"The new plant will transfer a reliable and stable energy supplies to Al-Anbar region (Ramadi, AL-Fallujah, Saqlawiyah, Al-Khalidiya and surrounding areas in the governorate)”.



The ministry said in a statement to Shafaq News agency.

The statement declared that, "restructuring and strengthening the infrastructure of energy department is a priority for the new Iraqi government, as part of the economic plan that is based on developing transportation and distribution networks throughout Iraq, in cooperation with our international partners, including Siemens”.

The construction is expected to start in July 2020 and end in July 2022.