Al-Kadhimi: to unify efforts against the pandemic

2020/06/25 | 17:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held today, Thursday, a meeting with the medical services of the Ministry of Defense and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), with attendance of the Minister of Health and Environment.

The Minister of Health reviewed at the beginning of the meeting the challenges facing the health sector in Iraq, in light of Covid-19 pandemic, increasing infection rates and the efforts made by the Ministry and the medical staff to limit the pandemic spread.



The PM stressed that the Ministry of Health is sparing no efforts to increase the clinical capacity and setting up quarantine centers equipped with the necessary medical supplies.

The medical departments of the Ministry of Defense and PMF gave a detailed presentation on the available capabilities and mechanisms that assists the Ministry of Health in confronting the virus and absorbs the increased numbers of cases throughout Iraq.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of solidarity and unifying the efforts of all institutions to address the challenges and exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic and overcome this crisis that pervades the entire world.

Al-Kadhimi pointed out the importance of social awareness in controlling the pandemic and reducing the infection rates, urging the citizens to cooperate and adhere to the healthcare measures, in order to protect our people and guarantee their safety.

The Prime Minister saluted the medical staff and valued their efforts as they stand between the public and the virus and challenge the pandemic to provide care to the patients.