Anti-Terrorism agency arrests six terrorists in two provinces

2020/06/25 | 17:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ the spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief in the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul, announced, on Thursday, arresting six terrorists in two operations carried out by the anti-terrorist agency in the provinces of Anbar and Saladin.

In a statement received to Shafaq News agency, Rasoul said, "relying on accurate intelligence information and judicial orders, the Counter-Terrorism Forces carried out two operations in the provinces of Anbar and Saladin.



During the operations, six terrorists were arrested".

Rasoul explained that, "the operations carried out by the anti-terrorist agency are aimed at dismantling the terrorist networks".