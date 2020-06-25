UAE assists Iraq in Covid-19 battle

2020/06/25 | 17:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The General Secretary of the Iraqi Council of Ministers clarified, on Thursday, the details of the UAE medical assistance that arrived in Iraq today.

"UAE sent a shipment of medical aid to Iraq, supervised by the Prime Minister, the General Secretary of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Health", the secretary spokesman Haider Majeed, told Shafaq News agency.

Majeed added that, "the shipment included more than 10 tons of medical and health supplies, respirators and protective equipment".

Majeed stressed that, "After receiving the shipment in the airport, the Ministry of Health will directly deliver the medical supplies to the hospitals and healthcare centers treating patients with Covid-19".

The officer in charge at the UAE Embassy in Baghdad, Mohamed Saleh Al Tunaiji, announced today, Thursday, that the UAE sent today an aid plane containing 10.5 tons of medical supplies and testing kits to the Iraqi capital Baghdad, to support the efforts of 10.5 thousand medical workers and enhance their capabilities against Covid-19.