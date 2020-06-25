Covid-19: 107 fatalities and 2437 new cases in Iraq today

2020/06/25 | 18:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment announced, on Thursday, that Covid-19 death toll and caseload reached 1437 and 39139 respectively, since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry stated that 11370 tests were performed today, 2437 among which showed positive Covid-19 results, and were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 239

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 365

Medical City 23

Najaf 60

Al-Sulaymaniyah 173

Erbil 41

Duhok 2

Karbala 113

Kirkuk 60

Diyala 81

Wasit 220

Babel 70

Basra 276

Maysan 162

Al-Diwaniyah 228

Dhi Qar 262

Al-Anbar 11

Nineveh 14

Saladin 17

Al-Muthanna 20

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1237 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 91

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 270

Medical City 23

Najaf 54

Erbil 27

Kirkuk 21

Karbala 80

Diyala 82

Wasit 14

Basra 72

Maysan 82

Babel 54

Dhi Qar 240

Al-Diwaniyah 92

Al-Anbar 8

Nineveh 3

Saladin 24

While 107 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 25

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 14

Medical City 6

Najaf 4

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

Karbala 4

Kirkuk 3

Diyala 8

Wasit 2

Basra 6

Maysan 15

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Dhi Qar 11

Al-Muthanna 2

Nineveh 2

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 39139, while the total number of recoveries became 18051.



The death toll is 1437.