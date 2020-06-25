Covid-19: 107 fatalities and 2437 new cases in Iraq today


2020/06/25 | 18:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment announced, on Thursday, that Covid-19 death toll and caseload reached 1437 and 39139 respectively, since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry stated that 11370 tests were performed today, 2437 among which showed positive Covid-19 results, and were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 239

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 365

 

Medical City 23

 

Najaf 60

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 173

 

Erbil 41

 

Duhok 2

 

Karbala 113

 

Kirkuk 60

 

Diyala 81

 

Wasit 220

 

Babel 70

 

Basra 276

 

Maysan 162

 

Al-Diwaniyah 228

 

Dhi Qar 262

 

Al-Anbar 11

 

Nineveh 14

 

Saladin 17

 

Al-Muthanna 20

 

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1237 cases, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 91

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 270

 

Medical City 23

 

Najaf 54

 

Erbil 27

 

Kirkuk 21

 

Karbala 80

 

Diyala 82

 

Wasit 14

 

Basra 72

 

Maysan 82

 

Babel 54

 

Dhi Qar 240

 

Al-Diwaniyah 92

 

Al-Anbar 8

 

Nineveh 3

 

Saladin 24

 

While 107 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 25

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 14

 

Medical City 6

 

Najaf 4

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

 

Karbala 4

 

Kirkuk 3

 

Diyala 8

 

Wasit 2

 

Basra 6

 

Maysan 15

 

Al-Diwaniyah 1

 

Dhi Qar 11

 

Al-Muthanna 2

 

Nineveh 2

 

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 39139, while the total number of recoveries became 18051.

The death toll is 1437.

 

 

