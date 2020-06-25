Covid-19: 107 fatalities and 2437 new cases in Iraq today

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry stated that 11370 tests were performed today, 2437 among which showed positive Covid-19 results, and were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 239
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 365
Medical City 23
Najaf 60
Al-Sulaymaniyah 173
Erbil 41
Duhok 2
Karbala 113
Kirkuk 60
Diyala 81
Wasit 220
Babel 70
Basra 276
Maysan 162
Al-Diwaniyah 228
Dhi Qar 262
Al-Anbar 11
Nineveh 14
Saladin 17
Al-Muthanna 20
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1237 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 91
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 270
Medical City 23
Najaf 54
Erbil 27
Kirkuk 21
Karbala 80
Diyala 82
Wasit 14
Basra 72
Maysan 82
Babel 54
Dhi Qar 240
Al-Diwaniyah 92
Al-Anbar 8
Nineveh 3
Saladin 24
While 107 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 25
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 14
Medical City 6
Najaf 4
Al-Sulaymaniyah 4
Karbala 4
Kirkuk 3
Diyala 8
Wasit 2
Basra 6
Maysan 15
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Dhi Qar 11
Al-Muthanna 2
Nineveh 2
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 39139, while the total number of recoveries became 18051.
The death toll is 1437.