Iraqi President approves the internal/external borrowing law

2020/06/25 | 19:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, approved today, Thursday, the local and external borrowing law.

According to a statement issued by the presidential media office, and received by Shafaq News agency, Salih confirmed that, "the law aims to ease the financial crisis the country is going through, and to finance the salaries of employees, retirees and necessary government expenses".

It is noteworthy that the law allows the government to borrow 5 billion dollars (external borrowing) and 15 trillion dinars (internal borrowing) to address the financial deficit in the country.