WHO: 10 million cases and 500 thousand fatalities expected next week

2020/06/25 | 20:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a press conference that, “Covid-19 is currently receding in Europe but is deteriorating worldwide, reaching 10 million infections and 500,000 fatalities next week, while currently 9.2 million infections”.

Ghebreyesus stressed that, “after the end of the pandemic, the world cannot return to its former state, confirming the necessity to build a new equitable and ecological life”.

Covid-19 started to spread in the Chinese city “Wuhan”, and The World Health Organization has classified it as a pandemic on March 11th, because it is causing a huge loss of causalities since December 2020, and it resulted to economic losses, particularly transport, tourism and entertainment.