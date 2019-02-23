عربي | كوردى
Syrian regime renders talks with Kurds meaningless
2019/02/23 | 12:40
Sharif Nashashibi







From Syrian Kurds’ point of view,

Damascus this week rendered talks between the two sides as meaningless. The

talks were given fresh impetus by Turkey’s threat to attack Syrian-Kurdish

forces in the wake of the announcement that the US would withdraw militarily

from Syria.Though talks between the Syrian Kurds

and Damascus had taken place (without success) prior to the announcement, the

former swiftly turned to the latter as a means to thwart the threatened Turkish

offensive. The Syrian regime — hostile to Ankara, and sensing an opportunity to

extend its authority to the largest piece of territory still outside its

control — was happy to oblige.But this week, the regime flatly

rejected Syrian Kurds’ most important goal: Cementing their self-declared

autonomy. “Autonomy means the partition of Syria. We have no way to partition

Syria,” said Bouthaina Shaaban, a senior adviser to Bashar Assad.This is not the first time that the

regime has rejected Kurdish autonomy — for example, Foreign Minister Walid

Muallem did so in October last year. But it is the first time that the regime

has done so since the resumption of talks with the Kurds following the US

withdrawal announcement in mid-December.Shaaban said what she said while

sitting next to Russia’s deputy foreign minister. This would suggest that

Moscow and Damascus are on the same page in this regard. Assad has repeatedly

vowed to retake the whole country, and Moscow has repeatedly expressed its

support for Syria’s territorial integrity.But if Syrian Kurds had hoped that

staunch opposition from Damascus and Moscow to Turkey’s threatened offensive

might change their calculus, those hopes have been dashed. Ankara’s threat

actually provided Damascus with a golden opportunity to play hardball with the

Kurds, who control about a quarter of Syria but are desperate to forestall

another Turkish offensive (previous ones having successfully rolled back their

territorial gains).The regime has likely calculated,

correctly, that the Kurds would rather accept a negotiated capitulation to it

than another — and this time more decisive — military defeat at the hands of

Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies. Indeed, just days ago Assad warned the

Kurds that the US would not protect them against a Turkish offensive. Following

an American withdrawal, he is right.The presence of US troops is currently

impeding such an offensive, and after they leave, Washington would certainly

not consider airstrikes against a military advance by Turkey, a powerful

regional ally (despite current tensions) and a fellow member of NATO.Mixed signals and confusing,

contradictory statements from the Trump administration following the withdrawal

announcement may have given Syrian Kurds hope that the pull-out would not end

up taking place. But despite much domestic opposition to his decision, US

President Donald Trump seems determined to implement it.Indeed, the top US commander overseeing

American forces in the Middle East, Joseph Votel, said less than a fortnight

ago that the start of the withdrawal was likely just weeks away. The US special

envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, last week said the withdrawal will not be

abrupt. However, there are no indications that Trump’s decision will be

reversed.The US has urged its allies to send

troops to Syria as it withdraws, and has warned that it will sever its military

assistance to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) if it partners

with Damascus or Moscow. But US allies have so far shown no interest in sending

troops, and Syrian Kurds, feeling a deep sense of betrayal over Washington’s

intention to withdraw, are unlikely to heed its warning, particularly if they

sense a Turkish offensive in the making.Shaaban’s words strongly indicate that

the regime views its talks with the Kurds purely as a means to negotiate the

terms of their surrender. So even if a Turkish offensive does not materialize,

the heavy price that Syrian Kurds will have to pay for this will be no cause

for them to celebrate. For all the enmity between Ankara and Damascus, Turkey’s

threatened offensive may prove to be a hugely valuable gift to the Syrian

regime.

