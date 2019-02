Syrian regime renders talks with Kurds meaningless

2019/02/23 | 12:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Sharif NashashibiFrom Syrian Kurds’ point of view,Damascus this week rendered talks between the two sides as meaningless. Thetalks were given fresh impetus by Turkey’s threat to attack Syrian-Kurdishforces in the wake of the announcement that the US would withdraw militarilyfrom Syria.Though talks between the Syrian Kurdsand Damascus had taken place (without success) prior to the announcement, theformer swiftly turned to the latter as a means to thwart the threatened Turkishoffensive. The Syrian regime — hostile to Ankara, and sensing an opportunity toextend its authority to the largest piece of territory still outside itscontrol — was happy to oblige.But this week, the regime flatlyrejected Syrian Kurds’ most important goal: Cementing their self-declaredautonomy. “Autonomy means the partition of Syria. We have no way to partitionSyria,” said Bouthaina Shaaban, a senior adviser to Bashar Assad.This is not the first time that theregime has rejected Kurdish autonomy — for example, Foreign Minister WalidMuallem did so in October last year. But it is the first time that the regimehas done so since the resumption of talks with the Kurds following the USwithdrawal announcement in mid-December.Shaaban said what she said whilesitting next to Russia’s deputy foreign minister. This would suggest thatMoscow and Damascus are on the same page in this regard. Assad has repeatedlyvowed to retake the whole country, and Moscow has repeatedly expressed itssupport for Syria’s territorial integrity.But if Syrian Kurds had hoped thatstaunch opposition from Damascus and Moscow to Turkey’s threatened offensivemight change their calculus, those hopes have been dashed. Ankara’s threatactually provided Damascus with a golden opportunity to play hardball with theKurds, who control about a quarter of Syria but are desperate to forestallanother Turkish offensive (previous ones having successfully rolled back theirterritorial gains).The regime has likely calculated,correctly, that the Kurds would rather accept a negotiated capitulation to itthan another — and this time more decisive — military defeat at the hands ofTurkey and its Syrian rebel allies. Indeed, just days ago Assad warned theKurds that the US would not protect them against a Turkish offensive. Followingan American withdrawal, he is right.The presence of US troops is currentlyimpeding such an offensive, and after they leave, Washington would certainlynot consider airstrikes against a military advance by Turkey, a powerfulregional ally (despite current tensions) and a fellow member of NATO.Mixed signals and confusing,contradictory statements from the Trump administration following the withdrawalannouncement may have given Syrian Kurds hope that the pull-out would not endup taking place. But despite much domestic opposition to his decision, USPresident Donald Trump seems determined to implement it.Indeed, the top US commander overseeingAmerican forces in the Middle East, Joseph Votel, said less than a fortnightago that the start of the withdrawal was likely just weeks away. The US specialenvoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, last week said the withdrawal will not beabrupt. However, there are no indications that Trump’s decision will bereversed.The US has urged its allies to sendtroops to Syria as it withdraws, and has warned that it will sever its militaryassistance to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) if it partnerswith Damascus or Moscow. But US allies have so far shown no interest in sendingtroops, and Syrian Kurds, feeling a deep sense of betrayal over Washington’sintention to withdraw, are unlikely to heed its warning, particularly if theysense a Turkish offensive in the making.Shaaban’s words strongly indicate thatthe regime views its talks with the Kurds purely as a means to negotiate theterms of their surrender. So even if a Turkish offensive does not materialize,the heavy price that Syrian Kurds will have to pay for this will be no causefor them to celebrate. For all the enmity between Ankara and Damascus, Turkey’sthreatened offensive may prove to be a hugely valuable gift to the Syrianregime.