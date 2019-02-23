Syrian regime renders talks with Kurds meaningless

2019/02/23 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Sharif Nashashibi
From Syrian Kurds’ point of view,
Damascus this week rendered talks between the two sides as meaningless. The
talks were given fresh impetus by Turkey’s threat to attack Syrian-Kurdish
forces in the wake of the announcement that the US would withdraw militarily
from Syria.Though talks between the Syrian Kurds
and Damascus had taken place (without success) prior to the announcement, the
former swiftly turned to the latter as a means to thwart the threatened Turkish
offensive. The Syrian regime — hostile to Ankara, and sensing an opportunity to
extend its authority to the largest piece of territory still outside its
control — was happy to oblige.But this week, the regime flatly
rejected Syrian Kurds’ most important goal: Cementing their self-declared
autonomy. “Autonomy means the partition of Syria. We have no way to partition
Syria,” said Bouthaina Shaaban, a senior adviser to Bashar Assad.This is not the first time that the
regime has rejected Kurdish autonomy — for example, Foreign Minister Walid
Muallem did so in October last year. But it is the first time that the regime
has done so since the resumption of talks with the Kurds following the US
withdrawal announcement in mid-December.Shaaban said what she said while
sitting next to Russia’s deputy foreign minister. This would suggest that
Moscow and Damascus are on the same page in this regard. Assad has repeatedly
vowed to retake the whole country, and Moscow has repeatedly expressed its
support for Syria’s territorial integrity.But if Syrian Kurds had hoped that
staunch opposition from Damascus and Moscow to Turkey’s threatened offensive
might change their calculus, those hopes have been dashed. Ankara’s threat
actually provided Damascus with a golden opportunity to play hardball with the
Kurds, who control about a quarter of Syria but are desperate to forestall
another Turkish offensive (previous ones having successfully rolled back their
territorial gains).The regime has likely calculated,
correctly, that the Kurds would rather accept a negotiated capitulation to it
than another — and this time more decisive — military defeat at the hands of
Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies. Indeed, just days ago Assad warned the
Kurds that the US would not protect them against a Turkish offensive. Following
an American withdrawal, he is right.The presence of US troops is currently
impeding such an offensive, and after they leave, Washington would certainly
not consider airstrikes against a military advance by Turkey, a powerful
regional ally (despite current tensions) and a fellow member of NATO.Mixed signals and confusing,
contradictory statements from the Trump administration following the withdrawal
announcement may have given Syrian Kurds hope that the pull-out would not end
up taking place. But despite much domestic opposition to his decision, US
President Donald Trump seems determined to implement it.Indeed, the top US commander overseeing
American forces in the Middle East, Joseph Votel, said less than a fortnight
ago that the start of the withdrawal was likely just weeks away. The US special
envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, last week said the withdrawal will not be
abrupt. However, there are no indications that Trump’s decision will be
reversed.The US has urged its allies to send
troops to Syria as it withdraws, and has warned that it will sever its military
assistance to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) if it partners
with Damascus or Moscow. But US allies have so far shown no interest in sending
troops, and Syrian Kurds, feeling a deep sense of betrayal over Washington’s
intention to withdraw, are unlikely to heed its warning, particularly if they
sense a Turkish offensive in the making.Shaaban’s words strongly indicate that
the regime views its talks with the Kurds purely as a means to negotiate the
terms of their surrender. So even if a Turkish offensive does not materialize,
the heavy price that Syrian Kurds will have to pay for this will be no cause
for them to celebrate. For all the enmity between Ankara and Damascus, Turkey’s
threatened offensive may prove to be a hugely valuable gift to the Syrian
regime.
Sharif Nashashibi
From Syrian Kurds’ point of view,
Damascus this week rendered talks between the two sides as meaningless. The
talks were given fresh impetus by Turkey’s threat to attack Syrian-Kurdish
forces in the wake of the announcement that the US would withdraw militarily
from Syria.Though talks between the Syrian Kurds
and Damascus had taken place (without success) prior to the announcement, the
former swiftly turned to the latter as a means to thwart the threatened Turkish
offensive. The Syrian regime — hostile to Ankara, and sensing an opportunity to
extend its authority to the largest piece of territory still outside its
control — was happy to oblige.But this week, the regime flatly
rejected Syrian Kurds’ most important goal: Cementing their self-declared
autonomy. “Autonomy means the partition of Syria. We have no way to partition
Syria,” said Bouthaina Shaaban, a senior adviser to Bashar Assad.This is not the first time that the
regime has rejected Kurdish autonomy — for example, Foreign Minister Walid
Muallem did so in October last year. But it is the first time that the regime
has done so since the resumption of talks with the Kurds following the US
withdrawal announcement in mid-December.Shaaban said what she said while
sitting next to Russia’s deputy foreign minister. This would suggest that
Moscow and Damascus are on the same page in this regard. Assad has repeatedly
vowed to retake the whole country, and Moscow has repeatedly expressed its
support for Syria’s territorial integrity.But if Syrian Kurds had hoped that
staunch opposition from Damascus and Moscow to Turkey’s threatened offensive
might change their calculus, those hopes have been dashed. Ankara’s threat
actually provided Damascus with a golden opportunity to play hardball with the
Kurds, who control about a quarter of Syria but are desperate to forestall
another Turkish offensive (previous ones having successfully rolled back their
territorial gains).The regime has likely calculated,
correctly, that the Kurds would rather accept a negotiated capitulation to it
than another — and this time more decisive — military defeat at the hands of
Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies. Indeed, just days ago Assad warned the
Kurds that the US would not protect them against a Turkish offensive. Following
an American withdrawal, he is right.The presence of US troops is currently
impeding such an offensive, and after they leave, Washington would certainly
not consider airstrikes against a military advance by Turkey, a powerful
regional ally (despite current tensions) and a fellow member of NATO.Mixed signals and confusing,
contradictory statements from the Trump administration following the withdrawal
announcement may have given Syrian Kurds hope that the pull-out would not end
up taking place. But despite much domestic opposition to his decision, US
President Donald Trump seems determined to implement it.Indeed, the top US commander overseeing
American forces in the Middle East, Joseph Votel, said less than a fortnight
ago that the start of the withdrawal was likely just weeks away. The US special
envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, last week said the withdrawal will not be
abrupt. However, there are no indications that Trump’s decision will be
reversed.The US has urged its allies to send
troops to Syria as it withdraws, and has warned that it will sever its military
assistance to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) if it partners
with Damascus or Moscow. But US allies have so far shown no interest in sending
troops, and Syrian Kurds, feeling a deep sense of betrayal over Washington’s
intention to withdraw, are unlikely to heed its warning, particularly if they
sense a Turkish offensive in the making.Shaaban’s words strongly indicate that
the regime views its talks with the Kurds purely as a means to negotiate the
terms of their surrender. So even if a Turkish offensive does not materialize,
the heavy price that Syrian Kurds will have to pay for this will be no cause
for them to celebrate. For all the enmity between Ankara and Damascus, Turkey’s
threatened offensive may prove to be a hugely valuable gift to the Syrian
regime.