VIDEO: Turkish airstrikes in Kurdistan Region strike near villages, resort


VIDEO: Turkish airstrikes in Kurdistan Region strike near villages, resort
2020/06/25 | 22:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Smoke rises following Turkish airstrikes near the Kurdistan Region's Kuna-Massi tourist attraction, June 25, 2020.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links