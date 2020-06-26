Iraqi Presidency: Turkish strikes violate international conventions

2020/06/26 | 14:52 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq news/ Iraqi Presidency took a position on Turkish military operations in the country; this declared in a statement issued, on Friday, June 25, highlighted the following:“Iraqi Presidency calls for the cessation of hostilities to the repeated Turkish military violations on Iraqi territory in which unarmed civilians have been killed."While condemning these violations as contrary to international law, we affirm the necessity to resolve the border problems and security issues between Iraq and Turkey through cooperation and coordination, rejection of unilateralism in dealing with pending issues and respecting Iraqi sovereignty."This statement was announced, after one person was killed and six others were injured, yesterday, in an air strike, which turkey is likely to have targeted a member of PKK in al-Sulaimaniyah governorate.