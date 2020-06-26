Joint operations: a strong position against Kata'ib Hezbollah’ actions.

2020/06/26 | 15:56 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraqi Joint operations Command issued, on Friday, a clarification about the raid on “Kata'ib Hezbollah” in Baghdad, where it arrested some of its members and seized a missiles factory.In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the command stated the following:1.
The concerned bodies received accurate intelligence information on the members who targeted the Green Zone and Baghdad International Airport with indirect fire, and monitored new intentions to carry out shootings against government targets.3.
Fourteen militants were arrested by The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service.4.
A special investigative committee, headed by the Ministry of Interior, has been formed, and the detainees were handed over to the relevant security authority until the investigation is complete.5.
After the arrest, armed parties moved with governmental cover, and overran the counter-terrorism service in the Green Zone.
The command indicated in the statement that "While we confirm the threat of these actions on the country and its democratic political system, we insist on continuing the march to achieve complete security for Iraqi people, and refer the matter to the judiciary".
This come after that counter- terrorist forces raided, on midnight, a Hizbollah missiles factory, in southern Baghdad, and arrested 13 of its members.
