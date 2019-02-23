Iraqi forces secure borders with Syria against incoming ISIS trucks

2019/02/23 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi security forces have taken full control over Iraq’s border with Syria to prevent ISIS terrorists from sneaking into Iraq from Syria’s Eastern province of Deir El-Zor.A member of Al-Anbar provincial council Farhan Mohammad al-Deilami said in press remarks that the Iraqi security forces are monitoring all movements of the ISIL in coordination with Iraq's air forces.Moreover, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that over 50 covered trucks carrying ISIS militants and their family members left the farms between Baqouz region and the Eastern banks of the Euphrates."Some 50 to 60 US trucks arrived in farms located between al-Baghouz and banks of Eastern Euphrates in Eastern Deir Ezzur to relocate the terrorists from the region," the report said.Deilami underlined that the Iraqi security forces' control over all penetration holes from Syria to Iraqi territories has taken place in coordination with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
