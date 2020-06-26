Covid-19: Iraq calls on the international community for support

2020/06/26 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Wataniya coalition called today, Friday, on the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and the international community inviting them to help "the collapse" that will turn Iraq into one of the biggest Covid-19 foci in the middle east.

The coalition said in a statement today that, "The Iraqis were left alone today to pay the price of 17 years of failure, as a result of international and regional interventions, that still exist, leading to a complete deficit in various state agencies, foremost of which is the collapse of the entire health system, due to the horrific outbreak of Covid-19".

The statement added that the Iraqi government is unable to reform, or even intervene to prevent the collapse.



Healthcare professionals are risking/losing their lives, due to the lack of necessary protection tools, which led to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities among them".

The statement called on those parties to pay attention to, "Iraq which was forced to beg for aid, to prevent the country from becoming one of the largest foci of the virus in the Middle East, especially after many local and international reports indicated the seriousness of the situation in hospitals".