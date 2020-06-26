Covid-19: 122 fatalities and 2056 news cases in Iraq today

2020/06/26 | 17:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered today, Friday, 122 fatalities and 2056 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry said that 11920 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 500723.

the newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 362, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 207, Medical City 62, Najaf 112, Al-Sulaymaniyah 162, Erbil 30, Duhok 3, Karbala 67, Kirkuk 61 Diyala 56, Wasit 163, Babel 77, Basra 110, Maysan 215, Al-Diwaniyah 140, Dhi Qar 117, Al-Anbar 8, Nineveh 7, Saladin 72, Al-Muthanna 23.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 808 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 72, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 123, Najaf 47, Al-Sulaymaniyah 2, Erbil 24, Duhok 3, Kirkuk 35, Karbala 101, Diyala 97, Wasit 12, Basra 29, Maysan 100, Babel 22, Dhi Qar 72, Diwaniyah 42, Al-Anbar 10, Nineveh 16, Saladin 1.

While 122 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 25, Baghdad/ Al-Al-Karkh 10, Medical City 7, Najaf 3, Al-Sulaymaniyah 15, Erbil 1, Karbala 5, Kirkuk 8, Diyala 8, Wasit 5, Basra 8, Maysan 4, Babel 2, Al-Diwaniyah 7, Dhi Qar 11, Al-Muthanna 1, Saladin 2

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 41193, while the total number of recoveries became 18859.



The total number of Inpatients is 20775, including 247 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 1559.