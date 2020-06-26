Covid-19 is more likely to kill patients with 5 specific underlying conditions

2020/06/26 | 18:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Fox news channel quoted, today, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying that Covid-19 is more likely to hospitalize or kill patients with 5 underlying conditions.

According to channel, "Data from CDC showed that hospital visits were six times higher among patients with underlying conditions, and those same patients were 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their counterparts without medical conditions".

Patients who suffer from hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity and chronic lung disease, as by the channel.

The data of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that these groups had to visit the hospital after infection with the Coronavirus, six times higher than those without any disease.

The channel quoted Dr.



Clarke Piatt, a medical director the Bryn Mawr Hospital ICU in Philadelphia, saying that, "Doctors do not fully understand the correlation between diabetes and obesity with COVID-19", adding that Piatt told The Philadelphia Inquirer, that, "the diseases are generally associated with inflammation and diminished lung capacity, making the flow of oxygen more difficult as the new virus also attacks the lungs".