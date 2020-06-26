Turkey releases dozens of Kurdish migrants

2020/06/26 | 19:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / "Al-Kimma" Foundation for Refugees in Iraq, announced, on Friday, that Turkish authorities would release dozens of migrants who belong to Kurdistan Region, after they were detained.

The Foundation said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that today, about 30 immigrants from the people of Kurdistan Region, were imprisoned in Van city for two months.

With the efforts of its representative in Turkey, and in cooperation with the Iraqi ambassador to the country, the Turkish authorities released the migrants, as by the statement.

Moreover, the foundation continued in its statement that the necessary arrangements have been made to ease the return of released immigrants, to the region, through the Ibrahim Khalil international border port.