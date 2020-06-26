Scotland: 3 citizens killed in a stabbing attack

2020/06/26 | 20:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / British media reported today, Friday, that three people were stabbed to death, and six others injured with stab wounds, including a police officer, in Glasgow-Scotland.

Scotland police twitter account quoted Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins saying, "I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.



Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

Moreover, ACC Steve Johnson said that, "Six people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries, including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by the incidence.

It is noteworthy that three people died, last week, in the southern English town of Reading, when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park.



Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.