Kurdistan: new Covid-19 record with 300+ new cases today

2020/06/26 | 20:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government registered today, Friday, 13 fatalities and 311 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily caseload since the beginning of the outbreak in the region.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that the newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 198 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 50 in Erbil and 6 in Duhok.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 57 cases, distributed as follows: 45 in Erbil, 9 in Raperin, 2 in Garmyan and a single case in Halabja.

While 12 mortality cases were registered in Al-Sulaymaniyah, a single one in Erbil.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 5185, while the total number of recoveries became 1600.



The total number of Inpatients is 3423.