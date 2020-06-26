KRG to make a major decision tomorrow

2020/06/26 | 21:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An informed source reported today, Friday, that the regional government will take an important decision tomorrow, Saturday, regarding the pending files with the Iraqi government.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Kurdish negotiating delegation ended its talks in Baghdad, after three days of intensive meetings with representatives of the federal government.

The president of KRG, Masrour Barzani, will meet on Saturday his deputy and head of the negotiating delegation, Qubad Talabani, who will brief him on the results of the talks, the source said, noting that this meeting will be very important for the region, because the delegation almost reached an agreement with Baghdad.

Moreover, If the PM approves the negotiations results, he will visit Baghdad next week to sign the final agreement.

According to the agreement, the region will share the oil incomes, as well as half the revenues from the border outlets, in exchange for a specific quota of the federal budget, as by the source.

Accordingly, Kurdistan Region supported Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s assumption of the presidency of the Iraqi government, which could contribute to bridging the gaps between Baghdad and Erbil.

There have been pending files between the two sides for many years, especially ones regarding managing the oil wealth and the disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil.