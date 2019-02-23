Iraqi forces find chemical grenades in Mosul

2019/02/23 | 15:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Four improvised chemical grenades, each weighs one kilogram, from the remnants of war against ISIS were discovered in Mosul city, north of Iraq.Despite the fact that victory was declared against ISIS in December 2017, the extremist group continues to carry out sporadic attacks in several regions.On Tuesday, three brothers were executed in Salahuddin by the militant group after taking them hostage as they went to pick local mushroom in the desertMoreover, two federal police personnel were killed in another attack in Diyala, east of the country.