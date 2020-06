2020/06/26 | 22:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source told Shafaq news agency, on Friday, that the Crisis Cell in Babel governorate decided to extend the imposed curfew for another week.

Accordingly, Babel decided earlier this week to impose a comprehensive curfew to contain the increasing caseload of Covid-19.