Demonstrations supporting Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad

2020/06/26 | 23:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Hundreds of protesters stormed Tahrir Square in Baghdad, on Friday, to show support for the government's recent actions against "Kata'ib Hezbollah"; The Iraqi faction accused of recurrent missile attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad.

After midnight Thursday / Friday, an anti-terrorist force raided the headquarters of Kata'ib Hezbollah and detained 14 members.



The operation was ordered by Al-Kadhimi himself.

The demonstrators gathered in Tahrir Square, which is the stronghold of anti-political protests denouncing corruption and dependency on external powers.

The demonstrators also chanted slogans, in support of the Iraqi special operations forces that carried out the raid on the headquarters of Hezbollah, which is accused by Washington for recurrently targeting the American embassy in Baghdad for months, as well as Iraqi military bases hosting American soldiers throughout the country.

The frequency of these attacks has increased since the assassination of the Iranian commander of Al-Quds Force Qasem Soleimani, and one of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi leaders, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in a US airstrike in Baghdad last January.