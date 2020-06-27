Kurdish border village sustains major damage from Turkish attack

2020/06/27 | 00:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A local official stated today, Friday, that Turkish military attacks caused major damage to a border village in Duhok Governorate.

The director of the Darkar District of Duhok Governorate, Zirvan Moussa, told Shafaq News agency that Turkish forces attacked with medium-weapons, across the borders, the village of Hawriz, on the Hazel River, northwest of the district.

Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery shelling on border areas within Kurdistan Region, since the beginning of this week.



Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

The bombing sparked condemnation of Kurdistan Regional Government, which demanded the PKK fighters to withdraw from the region to avoid tensions.