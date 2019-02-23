The fact of bringing back 20K Iraqi ISIS members from Syria

2019/02/23 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nineveh Provincial Council’s security committee has revealed the details about repatriation of around 20,000 Iraqis from Syria, with assistance of the US-led international coalition.
In his remarks, Naim al-Kaoud, head of the committee, said the whole issue is nothing but media speculations. However, he confirmed receiving about 130 ISIS members from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
“The total number of ISIS members we received were only 130, all of whom were Iraqis who should stand trials in Iraq,” he said, adding that more ISIS elements will arrive soon.
“The situation is under control. Borders are controlled by border guards and the Jazeera Operations Command,” he said.
Kaoud indicated to a “joint cooperation between the Iraqi military command on the borders and the SDF, which highlights the secured situation with no violations as a result of the coordination and exchange of information between Iraq and Syria.”
In his remarks, Naim al-Kaoud, head of the committee, said the whole issue is nothing but media speculations. However, he confirmed receiving about 130 ISIS members from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
“The total number of ISIS members we received were only 130, all of whom were Iraqis who should stand trials in Iraq,” he said, adding that more ISIS elements will arrive soon.
“The situation is under control. Borders are controlled by border guards and the Jazeera Operations Command,” he said.
Kaoud indicated to a “joint cooperation between the Iraqi military command on the borders and the SDF, which highlights the secured situation with no violations as a result of the coordination and exchange of information between Iraq and Syria.”