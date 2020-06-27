A Report: Russia is killing U.S. soldiers by Afghan hands

2020/06/27 | 13:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / New York Times reported that, “United States Intelligence Community is convinced that Russia secretly paid money to Taliban to kill American soldiers or members of the NATO forces in Afghanistan including Britain.

The New York Times quoted unnamed officials that, “US President Donald Trump had discussed this information with national security advisors on March 2020, and shared this information with Britain”.

According to the newspaper sources, many options were presented to White House, from submitting a formal diplomatic protest to Moscow, or through imposing sanctions”

The New York Times quoted the Kremlin as saying Russian did not receive anything about that from the United States.

On February 29, US presidency and Taliban signed a historic agreement providing for a gradual withdrawal of U.S.



forces from Afghanistan and peace negotiations between insurgents and the Kabul government