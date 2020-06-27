Covid-19: 24 fatalities and 200 news cases in southern Iraq today

2020/06/27 | 13:48 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Dhi Qar Governorate registered, on Saturday, a significant increase in Covid-19 fatalities, while Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital director, Raji Al-Yassiri, resigned from his post due to his deteriorating health situation.A medical source told Shafaq news agency that, "Dhi-Qar Health Department registered today, 175 new cases, 19 fatalities and 85 recoveries".Furthermore, Iraqi Medical Syndicate revealed, today, Saturday, that the number of Covid-19 infections among doctors who are working in Maysan hospitals increased"."Among doctors, there are 46 new cases 17 recoveries.”.
Head of the syndicate branch Dr.
Saad Kamel Al-Lami said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.Al-Lami added, "Doctors, after completing the recovery period, will donate blood plasma".
Head of the syndicate branch Dr.
Saad Kamel Al-Lami said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.Al-Lami added, "Doctors, after completing the recovery period, will donate blood plasma".