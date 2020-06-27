Fate of Kata'ib Hezbollah detainees revealed

2020/06/27 | 14:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ An informed security source revealed, on Saturday, the fate of Kata'ib Hezbollah members who were arrested yesterday.

"Three of the detainees will be charged with terrorism under Article 4 of the constitution”, The security source told Shafaq News agency.

The source, who preferred to be anonymous, added that, “the remaining detainees will be released next Tuesday”.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, “the group was planning further missile attacks”.

It is noteworthy that repeated missile attacks near the U.S.



embassy in Baghdad, and military bases hosting U.S.



soldiers across in the recent weeks, preceded the Iraqi raid on Hezbollah headquarters.