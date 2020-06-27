Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

2020/06/27 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered, on Saturday, more than 100 fatalities and 2000 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that 9630 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of outbreak in the country to 510353.

The newly diagnosed cases (2069) were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 303, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 340, Medical City 37, Najaf 132, Al-Sulaymaniyah 255, Erbil 50, Duhok 6, Karbala 92, Kirkuk 48, Diyala 77, Wasit 59, Babel 62, Basra 116, Maysan 174, Al-Diwaniya 99, Dhi Qar 157, Al-Anbar 18, Nineveh 14, Saladin 7, Al-Muthanna 23.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1079 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 153, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 69, Najaf 52, Al-Sulaymaniyah 12, Erbil 45, Kirkuk 16, Karbala 10, Diyala 102, Wasit 204, Basra 75, Maysan 72, Babel 61, Dhi Qar 85, Al-Diwaniyah 54, Al-Anbar 52, Nineveh 11, Saladin 6.

While 101 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 16, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 8, Medical City 4, Najaf 2, Al-Sulaymaniyah 12, Erbil 1, Karbala 5, Kirkuk 3, Diyala 2, Wasit 1, Basra 7, Maysan 13, Babel 1, Al-Diwaniyah 5, Dhi Qar 19, Al-Anbar 1, Saladin 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 43262, while the total number of recoveries became 19938.



The total number of Inpatients is 21664, including 254 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 1660.