Covid-19: the arrivals brought the virus to Saladin

2020/06/27 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The crisis cell in Saladin governorate released, on Saturday, a statement about Covid-19 outbreak .

The cell's spokesman, Jamal Akab, told Shafaq News Agency that, "since the beginning of the outbreak, Saladin registered 285 cases, including 12 fatalities and 121 recoveries,.

Akab explained that the spread of the infection in the governorate as mediated by arrivals and security personnel residing outside the governorate.

Moreover, He urged the citizens to ignore unofficial statements that spread fear and misinformation.