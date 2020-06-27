Planets Found Just 11 Light-Years Away from Earth

2020/06/27 | 18:36 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A new study published in Science has uncovered at least two "super-Earth" sized exoplanets orbiting a very "quiet" star relatively close to Earth."It could be the best star by far to look for exoplanets with atmospheres like our own, and there could even be three planets in orbit, which would make GJ 887—also called Gliese 887—one of the closest multi-planet systems to our Solar System", astronomer Sandra Jeffers from Goettingen University said.The planets are orbiting a red dwarf star called GJ 887 and could be among the first targets for NASA's upcoming James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) simply because they're so close.

